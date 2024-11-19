Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 673.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 119,949 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

