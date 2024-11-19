Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 351 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.86. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

