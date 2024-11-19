Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,749 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.59% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

