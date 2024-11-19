Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $8.16 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.35% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,102 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 588,549 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

