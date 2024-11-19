Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

