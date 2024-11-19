Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 259.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,579.55. This trade represents a 19.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,067.57. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $996,940 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

