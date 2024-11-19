Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $399.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

