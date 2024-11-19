Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 687 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average is $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

