Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

