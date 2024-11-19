Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON POLR opened at GBX 533.94 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 539.18. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 414 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 615 ($7.80). The company has a market capitalization of £506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 510 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

