PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $625,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.23 and a 12 month high of $279.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.32. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

