PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $827,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

