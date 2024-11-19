Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up about 0.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.25% of Boot Barn worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

