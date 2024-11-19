Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 5,026 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.