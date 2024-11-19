Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of Enpro worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Enpro by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Stock Up 2.6 %

NPO stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.41. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $123.56 and a one year high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

