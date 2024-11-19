Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,925 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.