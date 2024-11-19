Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 109,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 671,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 108,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

