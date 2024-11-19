Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson Sells 21,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$326,900.70.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.8 %

PEY traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.75. 909,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

