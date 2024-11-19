Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and traded as low as $44.65. Pershing Square shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 52,275 shares traded.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.