PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.76 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.