Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.64 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.14 ($0.37). 205,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 78,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Pennant International Group Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a market cap of £12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,929.40). 38.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

