PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $83.12. 3,369,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,410,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

