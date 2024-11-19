Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 234.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $218.90 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,547,476.88. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $10,361,228 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.