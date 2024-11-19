Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 711 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $84,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 202,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $399.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

