Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $282.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.20 and a 1-year high of $294.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

