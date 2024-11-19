Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,757 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $57,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after buying an additional 986,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,601 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 241,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

