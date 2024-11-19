Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $264.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $264,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEA stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.