Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $264.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $264,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEA stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.