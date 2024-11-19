Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

