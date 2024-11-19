Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVW stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.