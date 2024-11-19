Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.49% of Verisk Analytics worth $564,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,367,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 332.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $280.36 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $291.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $280,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,385.73. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $678,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.