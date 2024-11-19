Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) was down 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 169,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 50,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 1,000,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,800.00. Also, Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$40,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,036,000 shares of company stock valued at $723,080. 39.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.