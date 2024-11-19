Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at UBS Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PK opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

