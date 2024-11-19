Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,019 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.25 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,551,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,420,536. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

