Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 354,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,843,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.02).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Holbrook bought 49,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £496.53 ($629.40). 16.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

