Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

OTIS stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

