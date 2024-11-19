O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,242.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,216.67 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,255.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,172.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,096.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.