Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $514.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

