OnKure Therapeutics (OKUR) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) is one of 1,047 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OnKure Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OnKure Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OnKure Therapeutics N/A -51.17% -47.11% OnKure Therapeutics Competitors -3,620.42% -274.38% -33.56%

Risk & Volatility

OnKure Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OnKure Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OnKure Therapeutics N/A -$77.39 million -1.27 OnKure Therapeutics Competitors $2.08 billion $155.46 million -5.55

This table compares OnKure Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OnKure Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than OnKure Therapeutics. OnKure Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OnKure Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OnKure Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 OnKure Therapeutics Competitors 7575 20829 48417 1188 2.55

OnKure Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.09%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.44%. Given OnKure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OnKure Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OnKure Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO.

