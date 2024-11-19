OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,390,000 after purchasing an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 118.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,071,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after buying an additional 78,784 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $373.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.43. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $388.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 23.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,258,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,814 shares in the company, valued at $73,269,320. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,394 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,879. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.