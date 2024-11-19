OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,878,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,679,000 after buying an additional 289,731 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,659,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $93.21.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.