OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $287.27 and a 52 week high of $400.85. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

