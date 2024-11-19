OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $332.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average is $312.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.18 and a 52 week high of $342.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.