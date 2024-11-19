OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.9% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,294,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $682,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

