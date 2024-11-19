OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.61 and its 200-day moving average is $525.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.