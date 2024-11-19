OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $184.13 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $190.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $219,362. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

