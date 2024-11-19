OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $435,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 0.3 %

Rollins stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.