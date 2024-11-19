Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.05, but opened at $42.82. Omnicell shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 95,570 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 230.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

