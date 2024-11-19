Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Decreased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,521 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

