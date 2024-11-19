Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 5,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 36,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Oculis Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

