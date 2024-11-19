Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $58.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.41. 1,640,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,354,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.